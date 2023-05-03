Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. 18,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $563.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.37 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 31.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.3688 dividend. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Stories

