Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.9 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.