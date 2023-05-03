Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.73

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 316436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.07.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.