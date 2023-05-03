Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.
Ballantyne Strong Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.93% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
