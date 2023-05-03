Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 201,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BLZE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLZE stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 63.58% and a negative net margin of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

