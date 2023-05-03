B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.91 and traded as high as C$5.46. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 3,550,941 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

B2Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.92. The company has a market cap of C$7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$804.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$793.28 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3740716 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

