B. Riley Weighs in on Sequans Communications S.A.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sequans Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQNS. StockNews.com lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Sequans Communications Stock Down 5.2 %

Sequans Communications stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.86. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 190.73% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

