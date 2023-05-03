B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.19 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $93.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $53,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 179.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,043,000 after buying an additional 696,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brunswick by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,390 shares of company stock worth $1,181,472 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

