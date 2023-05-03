Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Up 5.3%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 304,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 632,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Axonics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

