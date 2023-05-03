Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Hits New 52-Week High at $229.95

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $229.95 and last traded at $220.26, with a volume of 14311915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.60.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,290 shares of company stock valued at $22,547,905. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

