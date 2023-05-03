Axiom European Financial Debt Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AXI)

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AXI stock opened at GBX 84.55 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,214.29. Axiom European Financial Debt has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.29 ($1.17).

