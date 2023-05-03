Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $136.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

