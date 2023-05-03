Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,221. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Avnet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

