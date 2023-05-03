Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $89,600.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $701,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 1.0 %

CDMO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. 371,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,203. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after buying an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after buying an additional 618,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

