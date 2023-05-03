Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $89,600.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $701,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Avid Bioservices Trading Down 1.0 %
CDMO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. 371,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,203. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.81.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million.
Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
Read More
