Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Julia A. Stewart Sells 930 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $170.78. 655,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,727. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

