Avantor’s (AVTR) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVTR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.20. 5,459,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,002. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9,969.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $92,405,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

