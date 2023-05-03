Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avanos Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Down 16.9 %

Shares of AVNS traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after buying an additional 122,247 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.