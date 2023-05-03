Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Update

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,700 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 935,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $6,964,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 221.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 175,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 898,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,226. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

