AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Cut by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.14. 282,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $223.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

