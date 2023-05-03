Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $105.89 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.45 billion and approximately $105.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $16.55 or 0.00058491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 425,270,830 coins and its circulating supply is 329,208,110 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

