AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO opened at $2,702.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,519.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,473.07. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

