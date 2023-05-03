Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $89,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.21. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

