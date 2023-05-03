Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $339.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.58.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
