AudioEye (AEYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.16. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Jamil A. Tahir acquired 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $95,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AudioEye stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 6.08% of AudioEye worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

