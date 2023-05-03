AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.15–$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$392.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.67 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.17.

AtriCure Price Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

