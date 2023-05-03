ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Up 5.0% in April

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 71,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.35. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 77.53%. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

