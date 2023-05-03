ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Up 5.0% in April

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 71,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.35. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
