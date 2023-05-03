Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

ATHA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 51,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,946. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.82.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

