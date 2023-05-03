Atb Cap Markets Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$130.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.67.

CP stock opened at C$106.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$104.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.21. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$86.42 and a 12-month high of C$111.43. The firm has a market cap of C$99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

