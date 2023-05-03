Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $251.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $129,165 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. State Street Corp increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,293,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.