ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 983,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at ASGN

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ASGN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $19,138,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASGN Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.