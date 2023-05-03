ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in April

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 7,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 232,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ASE Technology by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASX shares. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Articles

