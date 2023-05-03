ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Up 0.6%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.08). 763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.75 ($1.07).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.15. The company has a market capitalization of £87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.69.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

