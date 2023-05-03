Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.66 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

