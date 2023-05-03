Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Shares of APAM opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

