Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 416,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 99.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 396,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 197,512 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the third quarter worth $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Arteris stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. Arteris has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Arteris had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

