Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $37.49. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 412,257 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

