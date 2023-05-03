Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. 939,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,171. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

