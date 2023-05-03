Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ARWR stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. 939,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,171. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48.
Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
