Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.68

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.68 and traded as low as $21.44. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 53,257 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AROW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

