ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,634 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $37,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

