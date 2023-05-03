Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.53. The company had a trading volume of 369,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,546. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

