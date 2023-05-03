Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 571 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.58. 2,250,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,568. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

