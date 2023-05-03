Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 552 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. 1,000,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,544. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

