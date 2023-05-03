Arizona State Retirement System Has $99.15 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $99,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $278.96. 13,995,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,190,738. The company has a market capitalization of $689.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

