Arizona State Retirement System Has $40.29 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 875,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $102,436,000 after acquiring an additional 183,896 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,410. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

