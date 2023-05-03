Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. 3,019,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,878,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

