Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $116,429,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,366. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

