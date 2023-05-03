Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 188 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

DE stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.52. The company had a trading volume of 280,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,629. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.