Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded down C$9.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,256. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.32. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.