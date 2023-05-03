Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Aritzia Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

