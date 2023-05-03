Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,897 shares of company stock valued at $53,461,611. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after buying an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,009,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,449,000 after buying an additional 564,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.